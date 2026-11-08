In the Polish city of Kraków, the Main Market Square and adjacent streets will be closed again on November 8 so that investigators can inspect the locations where shots were fired the previous day. This was reported by RMF24, citing the Lesser Poland police.

Police spokeswoman Katarzyna Cisło said the restrictions are needed for a repeat inspection of the area and to secure evidence. People are already leaving candles near the scene. Flags with mourning ribbons are flying on city buildings, as well as on trams and buses.

Mourning in Kraków and Poland

Kraków Mayor Łukasz Gibała declared city mourning until November 11. Nationwide mourning in Poland is in effect on November 8 and 9.

Concerts, theatre performances and other events have been cancelled in Kraków. Among those announcing the cancellation of events were the Helena Modrzejewska National Stary Theatre, Cricoteka, the Kijów cinema and the Karol Szymanowski Philharmonic.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After the shooting, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Minister of Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński, Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek and a representative of President Karol Nawrocki arrived in the city.

Details of the shooting

According to RMF24, the shooting occurred on November 7 at around 3:00 p.m. The outlet reports that a 24-year-old resident of the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship drove onto the Main Market Square from Sławkowska Street and opened fire on random passers-by with an AR-15 rifle.

Police officers wounded the man, but he continued shooting; he was later taken to hospital. RMF24 reports six people killed—four women and two men—and 16 injured, including police officers. One of the law enforcement officers is in serious condition.

On the evening of November 7, law enforcement officers searched the man’s residence in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. The bodies of three people—two women and a man—were found there.

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