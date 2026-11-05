Krakow to cut monthly pass price to 90 zlotys — RMF24

In Krakow, Poland, from September 1, 2027, a monthly pass for city residents covering trams and buses will cost 90 zlotys. This was announced by Krakow Mayor Łukasz Gibała, RMF24 reports.

Return to the previous price

According to the outlet, the new price will match the fare that was in effect before the tariff increase at the beginning of 2026. Gibała said on social media that he had signed an order to reduce the price of the monthly ticket to 90 zlotys, and the changes will take effect on September 1, 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New time-based tickets

From January 2027, the range of time-based tickets on city transport will also change. A 20-minute ticket is to be reintroduced. At the same time, instead of the current 30-minute ticket, passengers will be able to buy a 40-minute one.

The new measures are intended to make public transport easier to use and encourage Krakow residents to give up cars in favor of trams and buses.

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