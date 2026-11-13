In the 38 countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, 6.1 million new permanent migrants were recorded in 2025 — 1.6% fewer than a year earlier, when their number stood at 6.2 million. This is the second consecutive year in which the figure has declined.

As Dawn reports, legal humanitarian migration fell sharply in 2025 — by 26% compared with 2024. At the same time, labour migration rose by 13%.

Trends in individual countries

Despite the overall decline, the number of permanent migrants who settled in OECD countries for the long term was 12% higher than in 2019. The largest increase among individual countries was recorded in Portugal, where the number of permanent migrants rose by 139% to 313,600 people. This is linked to the approval of backlogged residence permit applications.

In Spain, the figure increased by 25%, to 460,500 people, following the expansion of residence policies. In Italy, the number of permanent migrants rose by 45% to 248,800 people, mainly due to family and labour migration.

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In the United States, the number of permanent migrants declined by 14%, but the country remained the leader among OECD states, with more than 1.2 million permanent migrants. In Canada, the figure decreased by 19%, to 393,800 people, and in the United Kingdom, by 32%, to 295,800.

Fewer asylum applications

The number of asylum applications in OECD countries, excluding the United States, amounted to 1.1 million in 2025. This was 22% lower than in the previous year, but about 10% higher than the 2019 level.

According to the latest available data for 2024, India was the main country of origin of migration flows to the OECD, ahead of China and Colombia. Women accounted for about 46% of new migrants. The largest share of women among new arrivals was recorded in the United States and Ireland, at 54% each, in Sweden at 53%, and in Israel, Chile, Australia and New Zealand, at 52% each.

The OECD noted that migration can support the long-term productivity of countries with ageing populations. Mark Pearson, acting director of employment, labour and social affairs at the OECD, said that by 2060 the organisation's working-age population could decline by 8%.

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