Researchers found that levels of Tu-stroma RNA are elevated in the blood of patients with early stages of high-grade serous ovarian cancer and its precursor, serous tubal intraepithelial carcinoma. The results of the study, published in Nature Medicine, are described in a ScienceAlert article.

Searching for an early signal

Tu-stroma RNA was detected in blood serum, including in extracellular vesicles — small particles that cells release to exchange signals and remove substances. In previous work, researchers established that vesicles containing Tu-stroma originate from ovarian cancer cells. Scientists suggest that this RNA may be associated with preparing healthy cells for tumor spread.

Currently, people at high risk of ovarian cancer are examined using transvaginal ultrasound and a blood test for the CA-125 protein. However, CA-125 levels can rise not only because of cancer, and final confirmation of the diagnosis requires a biopsy.

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The results require verification

The study involved 506 women: 232 had ovarian cancer at different stages, 43 had serous tubal intraepithelial carcinoma, 88 had benign ovarian lesions, and another 143 were healthy participants for comparison.

All participants' diagnoses were already known before the study began. Therefore, the Tu-stroma test has not yet been tested as a way to identify undiagnosed cases in real-world conditions. The authors also recorded isolated false-positive results in patients with lung cancer, some people with endometriosis, and healthy participants.

The researchers stressed that the findings do not change current standards for managing people with hereditary risk, including recommendations for preventive removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries for those for whom such surgery is indicated. There is also no evidence yet that earlier detection of this precancerous condition improves outcomes for patients.

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