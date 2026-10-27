On Monday, the State Security Chamber of Kuwait’s Criminal Court sentenced three defendants to death in a case involving espionage for Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Another eight defendants were sentenced to five years in prison each, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Sentences in the espionage case

The court found Sheikh Hussein Abdullah Al-Matouk, Hassan Abdulhadi Hajiyeh, and Iranian citizen Abdulreza Haidar Dehghani guilty. According to the publication, they were convicted of harming Kuwait’s national interests, spying for foreign entities, and belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The prosecution argued that the defendants committed acts that could undermine the country’s independence, unity, and territorial integrity. It also accused them of having contacts with Iran and Hezbollah to carry out hostile actions against Kuwait.

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Plan to assassinate a minister

According to the prosecution’s version, the planned actions included an assassination attempt on First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, as well as other state officials. According to case materials, the other defendants held meetings to prepare the attack and assigned roles.

According to case documents, the eleventh defendant was tasked with providing the equipment necessary to carry out the plan on the instructions of the three people sentenced to death. The court stated that national security is the right of the entire society and that the state’s sovereignty cannot be challenged by a foreign power.

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