In South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, election officials are preparing more than 5,000 polling stations ahead of the 2026 municipal elections. Preparations are being made with possible weather-related complications and protests in mind to ensure safe voting, TimesLIVE reports.

Locations for polling stations

Taverns, shops and churches are being used to organize voting in the province. TimesLIVE notes that these establishments are taking part in conducting the elections.

One of the unusual polling stations will be the Vryheid Pigeon Club, a pigeon fanciers' club. The publication published a photo of this location and described it as one of KwaZulu-Natal's non-standard polling stations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparations for voting

This concerns a network of more than 5,000 polling stations, rather than individual locations. Organizers are preparing to hold the vote amid the possible impact of weather conditions and protests.

TimesLIVE published its report on KwaZulu-Natal's preparations for the municipal elections on November 2, 2026.

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