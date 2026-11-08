In South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, coalition talks are expected to take place in 32 of 44 municipalities where no party secured an outright majority in the local elections. The province’s largest party by vote count, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), received more than 2.1 million votes, or 34%, but will need support from other parties in many councils, Daily Maverick reports.

Results in municipalities

According to preliminary results, the IFP was in first place in 19 municipalities, MK in 17, the African National Congress (ANC) in five, and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in three. At the same time, MK did not win an absolute majority in eThekwini, Msunduzi, Newcastle, uMhlathuze, KwaDukuza and Ray Nkonyeni.

In Msunduzi, which includes Pietermaritzburg, MK won 31 of 81 council seats — 10 fewer than needed for a majority. The ANC and DA each won 17 seats there. In Newcastle, MK has 23 of 71 seats, while in uMhlathuze, which includes Richards Bay, it has 27 of 71. In Richmond, the party won 10 of 17 seats and secured sole control of the municipality, which had previously been governed by the ANC.

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Parties’ positions

MK’s first deputy president, Duduzane Zuma, said the party would not enter coalitions solely for the sake of forming a government and did not want to return to power forces that voters had rejected, in his words. MK has formed a seven-member negotiating team led by Zuma. It also includes Tony Yengeni, Dali Mpofu, Willis Mchunu, Mxolisi Phakathi, Lindi Mtshali and Dr Thanti Mthanti.

Dali Mpofu said the party was ready to remain in opposition if it could not reach agreements consistent with its principles. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, for his part, said formal coalition talks had not yet begun and that the party was also considering working in opposition.

Possible impact on provincial government

The talks will take place against the backdrop of KwaZulu-Natal’s coalition government, formed after the 2024 elections by the ANC, IFP, DA and NFP. Parties cooperating at the provincial level may choose different political arrangements in individual municipalities. DA provincial leader Dean Macpherson warned other forces against cooperating with MK, saying that decisions at the local level could have consequences beyond individual councils.

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