In Quetta, Pakistan, the project of the Balochistan Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (BICVD), designed for 150 beds, is nearing completion. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the facility is expected to open later this month.

As Dawn reports, the progress of the final work, medical equipment, administrative structure and the institution’s operational readiness were reviewed at the first meeting of the BICVD board of directors. The board also approved the appointment of cardiologist Jalal Khan as the institute’s interim head. He will be responsible for preparing the hospital to operate in line with modern medical standards.

Diagnostics and treatment in the province

According to Bugti, the establishment of the institute is intended to give Balochistan residents the opportunity to receive modern diagnostics and treatment for heart diseases within the province. This is expected to reduce the need for patients to seek specialized cardiac care in other provinces.

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The chief minister also said that the BICVD will be equipped with modern medical equipment, while care will be provided by qualified specialists. The facility plans to establish an effective administrative system for timely diagnosis, treatment and emergency care for patients with heart diseases.

Network of satellite centers

At the initial stage, three satellite centers are expected to begin operating together with the hospital. They will provide basic medical services and ensure timely diagnosis.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that at the second stage, the network of such centers is planned to be expanded to all divisional administrative centers. In addition, chest pain care centers are expected to be established in every district to provide emergency medical care and timely diagnosis for people with symptoms of cardiovascular diseases.

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