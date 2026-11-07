In Longreach, Queensland, Australia, 15 people have completed a four-week wool-classing course. The training was organized due to a shortage of such workers in the state’s wool industry, ABC News reports.

Participants included shearers, livestock sales agents, workers handling wool, and wool producers. They learned to classify wool by colour, fibre characteristics, fineness, texture and style. In the final exam, participants had to sort a three-kilogram bag of wool by uniformity, fibre length and strength, as well as identify defects.

Shortage of classers

Sheep farmer Mike Pratt, who also heads the Queensland Wool Technical Advisory Group, said Queensland had not had an educational program to train wool classers since 2013. According to him, the industry had been operating with the minimum required number of specialists: if a classer fell ill or left the job, finding a replacement was almost impossible.

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Pratt estimated that the state needs approximately 10 more classers. He also noted that only 12 sheep-shearing contractors currently operate in Queensland, compared with about a hundred when the wool industry was at its peak.

Accreditation and market

Graduates still need to apply for accreditation with the Australian Wool Exchange. After that, they will be able to use their acquired skills at shearing sheds across Australia. Classification is important for wool sales, as different categories have different market values.

Australia produces about 25% of the world’s wool. It is sold at auctions in Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle near Perth, after which most of the raw material is sent overseas for processing. According to Pratt, with a good clip, the average value of a bale of wool can be $3,000 — potentially twice as much as five years ago. At the same time, since the beginning of the new financial year, the market has fallen by $2 per kilogram after rising by $7 since 2025.

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