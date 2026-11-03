In Queensland, Australia, police arrested 34-year-old Feluga resident Ryan Symonds and charged him with 20 offences in a case involving the alleged unlawful deprivation of a woman's liberty, violence and weapons offences. This was reported by ABC News.

Case circumstances

According to police, on October 26, the man threatened a woman with a firearm at an address in Feluga on the Cassowary Coast, after which he allegedly assaulted her. Law enforcement officers claim that he forced the woman into a car, drove her to Tully and left her there.

Police also said that on October 30, Symonds allegedly again forced the woman into a car at another address in Aloomba, in the Cairns region. The search for the man and the woman began the same day.

Detective Inspector Kevin Goan had previously said that the woman was repeatedly assaulted over several days while she was allegedly held against her will. According to him, on Saturday morning she managed to escape and flagged down a police vehicle.

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Arrest and charges

Police found and arrested Symonds on Mossman-Daintree Road in Miallo. According to law enforcement, he was also carrying a sawn-off shotgun.

The charges include two counts each of unlawful deprivation of liberty and choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship. He is also accused of causing bodily harm, coercive control, dangerous conduct with a weapon and torture as domestic violence-related offences.

In addition, police brought five charges related to weapons and explosives, two involving motor vehicles, as well as one charge each of common assault and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an offence. Three further charges concern failure to appear under an undertaking. The man was expected to appear before the Cairns Magistrates Court.

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