In Queensland, Australia, 276 schools offered senior drama or drama in practice subjects in 2026 — 42 fewer than in 2019, when such subjects were available at 318 institutions. This was reported by ABC News Australia, citing data from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority.

Decline in student numbers

Drama Queensland president Scott Andrews, who teaches at a private school in Brisbane, called the situation an enrolment crisis for drama subjects. According to him, since the introduction of ATAR in 2019, the number of students choosing drama in Queensland has fallen by almost 40%.

Andrews links this trend to the mechanism for scaling results across subjects. He said students are abandoning drama in pursuit of a higher ATAR, while schools may discourage them from choosing subjects with lower scaling outcomes. He claimed that in 2025, students who scored 100 points in drama lost about 15 points after such scaling.

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Calls to review the system

John Saunders, chair of National Advocates for Arts Education, also said that schools' focus on high ATAR results narrows students' subject choices. According to him, Queensland should hold a cultural olympiad ahead of the Olympic Games, while the Queensland Performing Arts Centre cannot find qualified staff for technical and production roles.

Saunders said the organisation has been seeking a review of ATAR, the rules for scaling results and the drama curriculum for more than seven years. The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority noted that schools independently determine their senior subject offerings, taking into account student demand, teacher availability and resources.

The Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre explained that scaling across subjects is intended to ensure a fair comparison of applicants with different subject combinations for admission to higher education institutions. It also urged students to choose subjects according to their own strengths, interests and future plans, rather than solely to obtain a particular ATAR ranking.

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