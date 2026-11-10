In the Australian state of Queensland, Health Minister Tim Nicholls said there is currently no timeline for releasing the healthcare workforce development plan. In August, he said the document was being finalised and would be presented a little later this year, ABC News reports.

The plan is still being finalised

Answering questions in Rockhampton, Nicholls said the government wanted to prepare the plan properly rather than set a deadline for the sake of headlines. He said that once this work is completed, authorities will present a document people can trust and which should ensure the required number of specialists in the regions where they are needed.

A year ago, an analysis of workforce needs found that Queensland would require 6,000 new doctors and 46,000 healthcare workers by 2032. Following that analysis, a plan was to be prepared outlining how the state would attract these specialists.

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Inequality between regions

The study also found differences in the availability of healthcare workers between regional and urban areas. In some allied health specialties, staffing shortages in regional areas reached 50%, while 72% of workforce growth occurred predominantly in urban areas.

AMA Queensland President Associate Professor Erica Gannon said a comprehensive plan is needed to address workforce shortages, primarily in the state's regional and remote areas. According to her, demand for healthcare services will grow due to population growth and ageing, as well as the use of more complex and often expensive medical technologies. The analysis also found that one fifth of Queensland's registered healthcare workers have already reached or are approaching retirement age.

Opposition Leader Steven Miles called for the plan to be released urgently. Meanwhile, Vocational Education Minister Ros Bates announced an expansion of the government's free nursing training programme: another 2,000 places have become available at TAFE.

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