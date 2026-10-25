Flood warnings issued in Queensland — ABC News Australia

Several flood warnings have been issued in the eastern Australian state of Queensland amid heavy rain and a forecast of dangerous thunderstorms. Residents of the Central Highlands were urged to prepare due to rising water levels in the Theresa Creek Dam catchment area. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Warning for the Central Highlands

A Watch and Act warning was issued for residents of the Central Highlands. People in Clermont and surrounding areas were urged to prepare for flooding. Earlier that day, an Emergency Warning, the highest-level alert, had been in effect there, but it was later downgraded.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the southeast of the state, the water level in the Mary River near Tiaro, north of Gympie, continues to rise. According to monitoring stations, the river quickly rose above the moderate flood level after several days of heavy rainfall and may reach the major flood level.

Forecast of new thunderstorms

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology warned that a weather system over inland Queensland would move east and shift to the southeast of the state by Monday, bringing further heavy rain. Senior forecaster Felim Hanniffy said Monday would likely be the day of highest risk for southeastern Queensland, with the possibility of large hail, destructive wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

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