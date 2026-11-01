Widespread thunderstorms are forecast in the Australian state of Queensland on Tuesday, with some areas potentially experiencing severe conditions. Darling Downs, the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast are at risk, ABC News Australia reports.

Risk of hail and flooding

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, after a mostly clear Monday, thunderstorms with large hail, destructive wind gusts and heavy downpours are possible in the state’s southeast during the day. Intense rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially given the substantial rain that has fallen in some areas over the past two weeks.

Senior meteorologist Steve Hadley noted that November is the peak of the thunderstorm season. According to him, the risk of thunderstorms will persist in many parts of Queensland in the coming days and will increase in the southeast on Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Heat in the north of the state

At the same time, parts of the peninsula and the Gulf of Carpentaria region are suffering from intense heat. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe heatwave warning, including for Kowanyama and Weipa; in some locations, its level may be extreme.

Maximum temperatures in the Gulf region will remain around 40 degrees during the week and may reach 40 degrees on Thursday. In Mount Isa, temperatures of 40 degrees are forecast every day for the next seven days, while nighttime temperatures may rise to 23 degrees. In remote western areas, temperatures are expected to be 8 degrees above average for this time of year.

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