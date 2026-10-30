In the parliament of the Australian state of Queensland, MPs ignored Speaker Pat Weir’s call to respect one another and stop personal insults. At the start of the parliamentary week, he addressed all 93 MPs, saying that disputes in the chamber had become constant and that personal hostility was displacing ordinary human decency, ABC News reports.

Weir also drew attention to the use of inflammatory and unparliamentary language, serious accusations in the chamber, and the spread of false narratives. The speaker urged MPs to change the culture of parliamentary debate.

A noisy question time

Within minutes of the speech, MPs from different sides of the chamber again began shouting interjections during question time. Youth Justice Minister Laura Gerber, speaking about the opposition leader, said that members of his frontbench were allegedly passing information to the media about a desire to change the leader. The speaker did not intervene.

Attorney-General Deb Frecklington also said that one of the opposition leader’s colleagues had allegedly “stabbed her in the back” during a media interview. After objections from Labor members, she repeated that the opposition leader’s political time had passed.

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About an hour after the sitting, Weir said in an interview with radio station 612 ABC Brisbane that he hoped MPs’ behavior would improve the following day. He suggested that the government’s speeches and parliamentary strategy may have been prepared before his address.

Criticism of the speaker

Former Labor speaker John Mickel sharply criticized this position. In his view, the executive deliberately undermined the speaker’s authority, and Weir should have immediately used his powers to stop the insulting remarks and raise the tone of the debate.

Greens MP Michael Berkman said this week that he had sought psychological help because of aggression and hostility in the parliamentary environment. He linked the tone of the debates to Queensland’s unicameral system, in which a majority government does not need opposition votes to make decisions.

In May, Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie claimed without evidence that at least five MPs were allegedly in intimate relationships. He withdrew some of his earlier remarks after Weir’s intervention, but the speaker did not respond to a subsequent list of MPs who were publicly accused. Weir later said that he was not sure whether he was in the speaker’s chair that day, although the parliamentary record confirms that he was.

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