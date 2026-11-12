Authorities in the Australian state of Queensland are searching for the heirs of August Thorsborn, who died more than a century ago, in order to acquire a land plot of about 10 square metres for upgrades to the area near Holmview station. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

A narrow plot for road connection

Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is seeking people who may have an interest in Thorsborn's estate or a right to the land in the Beenleigh area, south of Brisbane. The plot is 16 metres long and 60 centimetres wide.

On 13 October 2026, the department's director issued a notice of intention to acquire the land. The document states that the plot is needed for purposes related to transport infrastructure. Written objections to its acquisition must be submitted by 17 November 2026.

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Holmview station upgrade

The land is planned to be used for upgrades to the Holmview station area as part of the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail project. The updated project also provides for upgrades to local roads and a new road connection between Spanns Road and Thorsborn Street.

Historian and bottle collector Des Cramp said that the Thorsborn family arrived from Sweden and settled in Beenleigh in the 1870s. August Thorsborn was known for producing Beenleigh Soda soft drinks, also owned a brewery and served on the Beenleigh Shire Council in 1888.

According to Cramp, Thorsborn had 11 children, two of whom died in infancy, and the family operated the drinks factory until the 1930s. The department urged anyone who believes they have an interest in Thorsborn's estate or this land to contact the agency.

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