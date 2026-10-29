In Brisbane, Australia, Queensland Police employee Muamer Nukic pleaded guilty to publishing nine offensive and antisemitic comments on the Threads social network. The 51-year-old employee of the Protective Services Group was given a nine-month good behaviour undertaking and ordered to pay $1,000, ABC News Australia reports.

The case was heard by a court in Brisbane

Nukic was arrested in January and charged with 41 counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence. During a hearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court, he pleaded guilty. His wife and daughter supported him at the hearing.

The court heard that the comments were published under existing Threads posts between February 18, 2024, and January 2, 2026. In them, Nukic expressed support for violence and rape, and also left a “100” emoji under a post containing antisemitic wording about Jews.

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The defence position

The court was told that Nukic was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after events he witnessed as a child during the war in Bosnia. He arrived in Australia at the age of 18. According to his lawyer, recent events in Gaza were a trigger for the defendant.

The defence also submitted character references describing Nukic as a productive member of the community. The documents mentioned his responsible positions at the Bosnian Islamic centre and a local football club.

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