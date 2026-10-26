In the Australian state of Queensland, a man’s body was found in a flooded creek after several days of heavy rain. Emergency services were called to the Boompa area on the Fraser Coast on Monday shortly after 11:00 local time, following a report of a man showing no signs of consciousness.

As The Guardian reports, the man was found in Smothering Creek on Boompa Road. Queensland Police declared him dead and launched an investigation, after which a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Rescue operation in Leyburn

In the south of the state, six campers were cut off by floodwaters at a public campsite in Leyburn, Southern Downs region. Rescuers from the Queensland Fire and Rescue swiftwater response unit received a call at 7:45 on Monday and carried out the rescue operation at approximately 11:15.

According to police, no physical injuries were recorded among those rescued.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warnings of further flooding

Heavy rain that continued from Thursday through Monday flooded numerous rivers and roads in southern and eastern Queensland. Flash flooding occurred near Laidley Creek and in Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley west of Brisbane, where some roads were closed.

The highest four-day rainfall total of 439.4 mm was recorded at Blackdown Tableland near Rockhampton by Monday morning. Lower Springbrook near the Gold Coast received 325.2 mm, Nambour near the Sunshine Coast received 314.2 mm, and Brooweena, located inland from K’gari, received 299.6 mm.

Flood warnings remained in force for several waterways, including Warrill Creek, the Bremer River, the Macintyre, Moonie, Mary, Warrego, Bulloo and Barcoo rivers. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology forecast a return to typical spring conditions, with hot and humid days and less intense afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

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