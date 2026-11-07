In the Australian state of Queensland, a 27-year-old woman has been charged with fraud in a case involving the alleged fictitious transfer of responsibility for traffic offences. According to police, the woman, who was arrested in Woodridge, south of Brisbane, had for at least four years offered services on social media to drivers seeking to avoid the suspension of their licences. Investigators allege that 1,266 traffic offences, 1,150 demerit points and fines totalling more than A$600,000 were transferred into her name, ABC News reports.

In Queensland, a driver risks licence suspension after accumulating 12 demerit points. A police representative said that many drivers who allegedly used such services may have avoided being suspended from driving and continued to drive on the roads. The woman is in custody and is expected to appear before the Brisbane Magistrates Court later this month.

Advertisements on social media

ABC News journalists found advertisements on social media offering alleged “clearing” of demerit points. The authors of the posts offered, for a fee, to nominate another person as the driver responsible for a camera-detected offence. During telephone conversations, the journalists’ interlocutors assured them that such an operation carried no risks for its participants.

Lawyer Kristie Bell noted that a person who knowingly provides false information to transfer an offence to another person risks committing a criminal offence. According to her, liability may threaten both those who pay for such services and those who offer them.

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Previous criminal cases

The report also mentions the case of Bing Zhang, who in February 2024 was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for six months. According to ABC News, over six years he paid another man 19 times to enter false driver details, and in three cases used a fictitious person. By the end of 2022, he had avoided A$5,798 in fines and 55 demerit points.

The court ruling in that case stated that the organiser of the scheme facilitated similar offences involving hundreds of drivers. Between 2012 and 2022, 1,400 false driver nominations were submitted, allowing more than A$420,000 in fines to be avoided.

Another defendant, Nicholas John Unfourt, pleaded guilty to fraud, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and three counts of obtaining or using another person’s identification information. In June, he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. According to police, he improperly transferred 695 demerit points, including about 144 times to three men who were unaware of the scheme.

Griffith University cybersecurity expert David Tuffley said government systems should detect repeated transfers of demerit points. A state government representative said that the Department of Transport and Main Roads, the Queensland Revenue Office and police are working together to detect, assess and respond to suspected fraud.

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