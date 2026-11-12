Queensland national parks booking system hacked — ABC News Australia

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service booking system in Australia’s Queensland state was hacked, resulting in attackers stealing users’ personal data. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Data was stored by an external provider

Queensland’s Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation said that third-party service provider Bookeasy was targeted in the attack. The company processed camping and vehicle-entry permits through the National Parks Booking System.

The system stored users’ email addresses, postal addresses and phone numbers. The department said it does not currently believe that customers’ financial data was compromised, as payments are processed by a separate system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Users warned about phishing

The agency urged park visitors to be cautious of possible phishing attempts. In particular, they should not respond to unexpected emails, messages or calls from people claiming to be department employees and asking them to confirm or provide personal data.

The department said it would provide additional information to customers affected by the breach as soon as it receives more data about the incident.

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