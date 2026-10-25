In Lagos, Nigeria, a mother and her child died after two container trucks overturned near Freeman Market in the Mile 2 area, heading toward Apapa. According to Premium Times Nigeria, citing the Vanguard newspaper, they were trapped beneath the trucks and containers.

Rescue operation

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, said its rescue team evacuated the bodies of the deceased and cleared the accident site. Traffic was redirected to a nearby service lane.

A crane and a heavy-duty tow truck were deployed to remove the overturned trucks and containers. Police officers guarded the scene during the work. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the police morgue in the Yaba area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The cause of the accident is being determined

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki called for an investigation into the causes of the road accident. Among the possible factors to be examined, he named a technical malfunction, overloading, improper cargo distribution, or driver negligence.

Bakare-Oki also urged truck operators to monitor the technical condition of their vehicles and ensure that cargo is properly secured. The cause of this accident has not yet been established.

On October 6, another road accident involving two trucks, a commercial bus, and nine motorcycles occurred on the Mile 2–Seme highway near First Gate. Four people — three men and a woman — sustained severe injuries and fractures to their arms and legs. According to preliminary LASTMA data, one of the trucks may have lost control due to brake failure, while the drivers were handed over to police for investigation and possible prosecution.

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