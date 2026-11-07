In Lagos, Nigeria, police detained Assistant Superintendent of Police Omotayo Olajide after a bullet from his weapon killed one girl and wounded another during an operation in the Ajegunle area. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Clash in the Nosamu area

The incident occurred on November 5 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. in the Nosamu area. Police officers arrived there after receiving a report of a clash between the Nosamu Boys and Alayabiagba Boys groups. According to police, the participants in the conflict were disputing the collection of fees and were armed with machetes and other dangerous objects.

Lagos State Police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi said that Olajide fired his weapon during the operation and struck two girls. Both victims were taken to Ajeromi General Hospital. One of them, Omole Taiwo, was later transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja, where she died. The other girl is in stable condition and is receiving medical care.

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Investigation of the case

Police disarmed and detained Olajide, and the case was transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department. Police Commissioner Tijani Fatai visited the deceased girl's family, expressed condolences, and assured them of a thorough investigation. He also stated that no officer found guilty would be shielded.

Law enforcement officials did not explain under what circumstances the shot was fired or whether the officer fired intentionally. In February, two bystanders died from gunshot wounds during another police operation in the Alagbado area of Lagos. At the time, police confirmed the arrest of officers involved in the operation and the launch of an investigation.

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