In Lagos, Nigeria, residential and commercial buildings are discharging wastewater, including water from toilets, directly into open drainage channels intended to carry rainwater. This was established by an investigation by Premium Times Nigeria, whose journalists visited areas of Lagos Island over several weeks.

The outlet documented pipes through which wastewater entered public channels on Braymo-Igbo, Oba, Alli, Massey, Kakawa, Okepopo, Isale-Gangan and Adeniji-Adele streets, as well as near Tinubu Square. Local residents and traders told journalists that the unpleasant smell and polluted water in open drains had become part of their daily lives.

Channels beneath buildings

In certain sections of Braymo-Igbo, Oba and nearby streets, parts of the drainage channels run beneath buildings, making them difficult to inspect and maintain. Residents suggested that some property owners had extended structures over drainage lines and use the concealed sections to discharge wastewater. At the same time, journalists were unable to independently establish exactly what was being discharged into the channels beneath these buildings, but observed dark water with a sharp smell downstream.

The practices described by the outlet contradict Lagos State environmental legislation. The Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017 prohibits construction on drainage lines, as well as the discharge of untreated waste into the environment, except in cases provided for by applicable regulations or federal legislation. Building regulations also require the provision of wastewater disposal systems — sewerage, septic tanks with proper treatment, treatment facilities or cesspits.

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The problem persists despite inspections

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office told the outlet that storm drains should carry only rainwater, not untreated wastewater or faecal waste. The agency said it inspects facilities, traces drainage routes, tests water samples and responds to complaints. In the event of violations, it may require the problem to be remedied, disconnect illegal pipes, seal premises, impose fines or refer cases to court.

According to the office, over the past two years it has issued hundreds of notices and sealed dozens of residential and commercial properties, including on Lagos Island. At the same time, the agency pointed to dense development, small land plots, outdated infrastructure and high groundwater levels, which complicate the installation or upgrading of drainage systems in older buildings.

According to the state government's citizens' accountability report, in 2024 the Drainage Services and Water Resources Office spent about 45.53 billion naira on the construction, clearing and restoration of drainage infrastructure. These expenditures primarily concerned water drainage and flood control; they should not be equated with funding for wastewater treatment, which is the responsibility of a separate agency.

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