At Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, 34-year-old Ugandan citizen Farida Nansubuga was detained. Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said that 87 wraps of cocaine with a total weight of 1.15 kg were seized from her. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Detention before departure

According to the agency, the woman was detained on November 3 at Terminal 2 as she was preparing to board a flight to Uganda. Law enforcement officers were conducting a joint passenger screening with aviation security personnel and suspected that the passenger had concealed something.

The NDLEA claims that the drugs were attached around her pelvic area and concealed beneath two layers of underwear. After a personal search, the woman was taken to a separate room where, according to the agency, 87 wraps were found.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The detainee’s account

During questioning, Nansubuga, according to the NDLEA, said that she arrived in Nigeria on October 29 with members of her church for a prayer meeting at the Synagogue Church of All Nations in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos.

According to the agency, the other members of the group returned to Uganda after the meeting, while she stayed behind to collect cocaine for a person named Joy, who lives in Uganda. The NDLEA claims, citing her testimony, that Joy introduced her to a contact in Nigeria. That person allegedly arranged a trip to a hotel on the day of departure, handed over the drugs and advised her to conceal them under her clothes. The detainee also allegedly said that she had not agreed on an exact amount of payment but expected to receive at least $1,000 after delivering the cargo.

Read us on