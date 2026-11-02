Man suspected of killing wife and injuring five children in Lahore — Dawn

In Lahore, Pakistan, a man named Arshad was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death and injuring their five children. As Dawn reports, police have opened a case against him on suspicion of murder.

Attack after an argument

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred in the Hakim Chowk area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nishter Colony police station. Several days earlier, the couple had argued over a domestic matter. After the argument, the woman went with the five children to her husband's parents.

On Sunday, Arshad came to the home of his wife's parents to take her and the children, but she refused to return. According to police, the man then attacked his wife with a knife. The children were injured while trying to protect their mother.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Woman dies in hospital

Police officers and Rescue 1122 personnel arrived at the scene. The injured woman and children were taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries. According to the source, one child's condition was assessed as critical.

Separate incident in the city

Also on Sunday, another suspect named Arshad was killed in the Shahdara Town area of Lahore during an alleged encounter with police. Police said he was killed by fire from his accomplices, who, according to their version, were trying to free the detainee. Law enforcement also reported that Constable Farooq was injured and that the attackers escaped.

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