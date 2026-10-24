Lahore officially permits Basant on March 12–14, 2027 — Dawn

The deputy commissioner of Lahore district in Pakistan has officially authorized Basant celebrations from March 12 to 14, 2027. Kite flying will be permitted only on the designated days, provided safety rules are observed and outside established prohibited zones, Dawn reports.

The relevant order formalized a decision announced in August by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The document provides for the use only of materials permitted by the Punjab Kite Flying Regulations, 2025.

Registration and sale of materials

Permitted materials may be manufactured from September 5, 2026, to March 14, 2027, but only with digital registration. Trade, including the purchase, transportation and storage of such materials, is permitted from February 1 to March 14, 2027. Sales to the public will run from February 10 to March 14 and may be conducted exclusively by registered sellers.

Manufacturers, traders and sellers must register through the government eBiz application, display valid registration certificates at approved premises, and keep records of stock, sales and the movement of goods. They must provide these records upon request by authorized district administration officials.

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The order also sets maximum dimensions for kites. The string must be made of cotton and meet technical requirements regarding the number of strands, thickness and coating. Only starch, rice flour and glass powder with a 350-mesh specification may be used to treat it.

Prohibited materials and areas

The manufacture, sale, transportation, storage, possession and use of reels, sharply treated strings, metal wire, nylon dandi components and other strings with hazardous coatings are prohibited. Motorcyclists in Lahore must also comply with safety requirements, including installing safety rods.

Kite flying will be prohibited in areas located on aircraft landing approach and takeoff paths. The list includes Nadirabad, Gulshan Ali Colony, Nishat Colony, Bhatta Chowk, R, S, P and Q blocks of DHA Lahore, as well as Al-Faisal Town, Joraypul, Canal Bank Road near Tajouri and Tajpura.

Basant in Lahore was revived earlier in 2026 after an 18-year break. It was banned in 2007 due to a rise in deaths and serious injuries caused by sharp strings, including among motorcyclists and their passengers, as well as celebratory gunfire.

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