1,763 vehicles fined in Lahore for smoke emissions — Dawn

In Lahore, Pakistan, 1,763 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined during the current month. The total amount of fines imposed on these vehicles was 5.5 million Pakistani rupees, Dawn reports.

Vehicle inspections

During the same period, 739 vehicles were detained in Lahore. Action was also taken against overloaded vehicles: excess cargo was unloaded from them.

Anti-pollution measures

In the Lahore division, 2,018 industrial facilities were inspected. Forty-one industrial facilities and 146 restaurants were sealed for causing pollution.

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Measures against the burning of crop residues were also taken at 49 locations in the division. As a result, eight FIRs were registered and fines totaling 240,000 Pakistani rupees were imposed.

These details were disclosed during a meeting chaired by Lahore Commissioner Nauman Yusuf. Dawn published the information on October 31, 2026.

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