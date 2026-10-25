Rain and hail fell in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, after which the city's air quality index stood at 133. Lahore ranked 13th in the global ranking of the most polluted cities, The Express Tribune reports.

Precipitation in Lahore districts

Precipitation was recorded in the areas of Gajumata, Nishtar, Chungi, Walton, Township and Harbanspura, as well as in Gulberg, DHA, Model Town and along Raiwind Road. According to the meteorological service, temperatures in the Punjab provincial capital dropped after the precipitation: at 19:00, the minimum temperature was 18.5°C.

Pollution readings

The global ranking was recorded at around 20:00 on Saturday. An AQI reading of 133 is classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups. The highest reading at that time was recorded in Dakar, Senegal, where the AQI reached 297. It was followed by Kuching, Malaysia, with a reading of 208, and Mumbai, India, with an index of 186.

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A separate local update placed Lahore sixth among Pakistan's most polluted cities, with an average AQI of 172. Monitoring stations recorded 222 on GT Road, 211 on Ravi Road and 204 in Model Town.

Weather forecast

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of an active weather system over Gujranwala and adjacent areas. It forecast strong winds, thunderstorms and rain in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur and neighboring areas. At the same time, mostly dry weather was expected overnight and on Sunday in most districts of Punjab, while Murree, Galyat and adjacent areas were expected to see cooler conditions and partly cloudy skies.

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