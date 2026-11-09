In Lahore, Pakistan, the air quality index (AQI) reached a dangerous level on November 9: the city topped the global ranking of the most polluted major cities. According to Dawn, the IQAir ranking showed a reading of 590, while the platform's historical hourly data for the same period showed an AQI of 647.

A sharp lead in the ranking

In IQAir's global ranking for the period from 09:00 to 10:00 on November 9, Lahore was ahead of Ulaanbaatar with an AQI of 177, Delhi with a reading of 174, Kolkata with 173, and Sarajevo with 170. The pollution level in the Pakistani city was more than three times higher than in the second-ranked city.

The worst readings were also recorded by individual stations in Lahore. In Allama Iqbal Town, the AQI stood at 1033, in the CERP Office area at 864, and at Paragon on Burki Road at 748. Hourly charts indicate that pollution levels rise sharply in the morning and late in the evening.

Dangerous air quality was also recorded in other cities of Pakistan's Punjab province: the AQI was 688 in Raiwind, 655 in Multan, and 600 in Faisalabad. Another Pakistan-wide ranking update listed a reading of 639 for Lahore.

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Likely factors behind the smog

The Punjab government had warned the previous day that the situation could be worsened by smoke from fireworks after Diwali in Indian Punjab, the burning of crop residues, and easterly winds. The authorities' report stated that the smoke could reach Lahore and nearby areas within five to 13 hours. At the same time, an assessment based on measurements is needed to establish the share of cross-border pollution.

A Hamari Hawa satellite analysis based on NASA VIIRS data for the period from October 1 to 29 recorded 13,241 fire detections in Pakistan's Punjab, compared with 3,158 in Indian Punjab. According to the analysis, 92% of detections in Pakistan's Punjab were on agricultural land. Such satellite data indicate fire activity and are not individually confirmed cases of stubble burning.

The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency reported 679 agricultural fires in the province, of which 650 were extinguished. To combat stubble burning, the agency deployed night teams, drones, tractor-mounted fire tankers, and rapid-response teams.

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