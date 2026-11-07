12 suspected of call center fraud detained in Lahore — Dawn

Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency detained 12 people, including two women, during raids on two illegal call centers in Lahore. As Dawn reports, the operations were conducted on Friday based on received information and search warrants issued by a competent court.

Raids in two Lahore districts

Searches were conducted at Solution Hub in Batapur and Task Taker in the Punjab Housing Society residential complex. During the first raid, one woman and six men were detained; during the second, one woman and four men were detained.

The agency reported seizing 13 laptops, two desktop computers, and 13 mobile phones. Separate cases were registered against the detainees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspected phone fraud

According to preliminary investigation data, the call centers defrauded people in Canada, the United States, and other countries by offering purported mobile phone upgrades, network packages, and SIM card deals. The agency said the suspects impersonated representatives of well-known telecommunications companies to obtain victims’ financial information.

According to the agency, this information was used for illegal financial transactions and bank card fraud.

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