In Lahore, Pakistan, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) detained Umair Wilayat on suspicion of blackmailing minors using their private photos and videos. According to Dawn, the detention took place near the Pakistan Mint in the Shalimar Town area.

Suspected blackmail via social media

Atif Ameer, the NCCIA deputy director for the Lahore zone, said that two mobile phones were seized from the suspect. According to investigators, the man contacted minors through social media, obtained their personal materials and used them for blackmail.

Investigators claim that he threatened to sell the photos and videos on pornographic websites in order to obtain money. During an initial analysis of data on the seized phones, the agency said, correspondence was found that may indicate blackmail and attempts to obtain financial gain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Account details on the phone

The NCCIA also stated that details of several email inboxes and social media accounts were stored in a password manager on one of the devices. A case was registered against the detainee under PECA.

Separately, the agency reported the detention of another man suspected of spreading false and offensive content against state institutions and government representatives on social media. Law enforcement officers said that during an initial check of his phone, they found evidence of the transmission of objectionable materials via WhatsApp.

Read us on