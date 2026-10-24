In Lahore, Pakistan, police said they had detained a man suspected of attacking a young female scooter rider on Mozang Link Road. According to Dawn, the incident occurred late on Thursday evening, and released surveillance camera footage sparked public outrage.

Details of the attack

According to police, the footage shows a man on a motorcycle overtaking the victim's scooter and stopping in front of it. He then pulled the woman by her hair and repeatedly slapped her. The attack occurred in the presence of other people, but none of the witnesses intervened to help the victim.

According to preliminary police information, the woman sustained facial injuries, including a fractured nasal bone. Law enforcement officials also said the suspect threw her bag containing a laptop worth about 90,000 Pakistani rupees onto the ground, causing significant damage to the device.

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Detention of the suspect

Police identified the detained man as Ghulam Mustafa. According to police, he was traced with the help of footage from dozens of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras and other investigative measures. A special team worked under the leadership of Civil Lines Superintendent of Police Maniza Karamat.

A criminal case against the man was registered following a complaint filed by the victim's father. Police said that after his detention, he was taken into custody.

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