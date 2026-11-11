16 Japanese detained in Laos over scam schemes — The Japan Times

Law enforcement officers detained 16 Japanese citizens in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on suspicion of involvement in scam schemes, according to local media. The Japan Times reports, citing local media.

Search in Vientiane

Local media reported that investigators searched a rented house in Vientiane last week. According to them, the house was believed to be a base used by a criminal organization.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized 55 mobile phones and four tablets. The Japanese Embassy in Laos said it was verifying the facts of the case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Movement of scam groups

In recent years, groups linked to scam schemes have been moving their operations from Cambodia to neighboring countries. This has occurred after Cambodian authorities stepped up measures against such groups.

Japanese citizens have already been detained in Laos this year during a series of raids on suspicion of involvement in similar schemes.

Read us on