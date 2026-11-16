In Latvia, the United List and National Alliance parties have agreed to cooperate in forming a new government. This was reported by LSM English, citing Latvian Television.

Minimum majority in the Saeima

Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, whom the president tasked with forming a new government, said that the two political forces had agreed to cooperate. Together, they have 51 seats in the Latvian Saeima, ensuring a minimum parliamentary majority.

Negotiations on the planned work of the government and the terms of cooperation are ongoing. The parties must prepare cooperation documents for signing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Government candidates

Ainars Šlesers, the leader of the Latvia First party, whose parliamentary faction has 17 deputies, had earlier also promised to support such a government.

The National Alliance was offered the opportunity on Monday to nominate candidates for three ministerial posts in the areas of internal affairs, social welfare, and culture. Kulbergs also asked Defence Minister Raivis Melnis to retain his post in the next government. The prime minister said that candidates’ professionalism and suitability for their official duties would be decisive in their selection.

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