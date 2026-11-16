In Latvia, the number of international parcels arriving from abroad fell to 3.8 million units in the third quarter of 2026. This is 27.2% less than in the second quarter, when 5.2 million such shipments were recorded, LSM English reports.

Duty on low-cost shipments

Latvia’s Public Utilities Commission considers the introduction of a new duty to be one of the possible factors behind the decline in the number of parcels. Since July 1, a fixed duty of €3 per item has applied to low-value goods from third countries, which is informally referred to in the report as the “Temu tax.”

The EU abolished the previous duty exemption for shipments worth up to €150. The new charge applies to goods purchased outside the EU, including in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland. Ivars Tauniņš, director of the commission’s Electronic Communications and Postal Services Department, noted that additional costs for small purchases in foreign online stores may change consumer habits and reduce demand for such deliveries.

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Domestic deliveries are growing

At the same time, the volume of parcels within Latvia increased by 17.3%, from 3.9 million in the second quarter to 4.6 million in the third. The number of international shipments from Latvia reached 2.3 million, up 5.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Overall, 43% of all parcels were sent within the country, while 57% were international shipments. Omniva accounted for the largest share of domestic deliveries, 44%, while DPD Latvija processed 25% of parcels from abroad. Recipients received 5.3 million parcels through parcel lockers, or 62% of the total. The country has 1,918 parcel lockers operated by six operators, 25 more than in the previous quarter.

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