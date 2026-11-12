In Latvia, the composition of the new ruling coalition may become clear by Saturday, while candidates for ministerial posts may be named this week or no later than Monday. This was stated by Saeima Speaker Edvards Smiltēns of the United List party, Baltic News Network reports.

Negotiations on the composition of the government

According to Smiltēns, candidate for prime minister Andris Kulbergs must determine the composition of the coalition this week. Negotiations are continuing, including remotely: the participants held another telephone conversation late in the evening the day before.

Smiltēns dismissed criticism over the slow formation of the government, noting that about a week has passed since Kulbergs was nominated. He also stressed that the process must be combined with the duties of the incumbent prime minister, including representing Latvia’s interests at international meetings.

Kulbergs previously expressed hope that agreements on coalition partners and the model of cooperation would be reached this week. At the same time, he noted that before an official announcement, the parties must agree on all issues and prepare documents for signing.

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Dialogue with the National Alliance

The United List is conducting the most active negotiations with the National Alliance. During the second round of talks, Kulbergs held the longest meeting with representatives of this political force and positively assessed their preparation. National Alliance leader Ilze Indriksone said that both forces share a common long-term vision.

Latvian Television reported that at that point, the United List was actively communicating only with the National Alliance, while New Unity and the Progressives had not received invitations to the next round of consultations. The sides are also discussing mechanisms that would prevent the National Alliance from being outvoted on fundamental issues with opposition support.

Work of the Saeima

Smiltēns wants the Saeima to begin working at full capacity next week. To do this, parliamentary committees must be formed and their leadership elected. He proposes coordinating this process with the formation of the government so that committee chairs do not have to leave their posts soon afterward due to appointments as ministers.

According to the speaker, the United List should receive the chairmanship of the Budget Committee. He also named the Economic Affairs Committee as a possible priority and stressed the importance of defense issues. There is still no final agreement on the distribution of leadership posts in the committees.

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