In Latvia, the Public Transport Council on Friday supported an average 10% increase in fares for regional bus and rail routes in 2027. The changes are set to take effect no later than February 15, 2027, LSM English reports.

New prices on selected routes

According to Latvia’s Road Transport Administration, a train ticket from Riga to Koknese will rise from €4.6 to €5.1, Riga to Pļaviņas from €5.2 to €5.8, and Riga to Krustpils from €5.7 to €6.3. Travel on the Riga–Daugavpils route will increase from €8.9 to €9.8, while travel to Indra will rise from €11.7 to €12.9.

On regional bus lines, the ticket price from Riga to Saldus is planned to increase from €6.2 to €7, to Skrunda from €7.6 to €8.5, and to Liepāja from €10.6 to €11.9. The minimum fare in Riga is set to rise from €1.5 to €1.7, in other cities from €1.2 to €1.3, and at other stops from €0.9 to €1.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expected revenue

Tomas Beikulis, head of the Public Transport Department at the Road Transport Administration, said the fare increase could generate approximately €3.2 million in additional annual ticket-sale revenue, provided the regional route network remains unchanged.

Latvia’s state budget for 2027 allocates €93.78 million for financing regional public transport. The country’s Ministry of Transport calculated that if there is a funding shortfall and no additional budget financing is provided, there may be a need to close around 794 bus routes, while the number of passenger journeys would decrease by more than 3 million per year. The current “baggage ticket” is also planned to be renamed the “baggage or animal ticket.”

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