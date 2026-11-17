In Latvia, Prime Minister-designate Andris Kulbergs, who represents the United List, has presented the composition of the new government and its priorities. The coalition is expected to include the United List and the National Alliance, which together hold 51 seats in the Saeima. As Baltic News Network reports, the politician also proposed appointing non-party experts to several key positions.

Non-party candidates

Citadele Bank chief economist Kārlis Purgailis has been nominated for the post of finance minister. The Ministry of Health may be headed by Normunds Staņēvičs, a board member of Amber Beverage Group, who previously led Riga East Clinical University Hospital.

Latvia’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, Ģirts Jaunzems, who has worked in the diplomatic service since 1999, has become the candidate for foreign minister. Defence Minister Raivis Melnis is expected to retain his post, as are Interior Minister Jānis Dombrava, Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis, and Minister of Smart Administration and Regional Development Edgars Tavars.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coalition composition and priorities

The United List also proposed MP and farmer Edgars Putra for the post of agriculture minister, lawyer Krišs Lipšāns for transport minister, and MP and entrepreneur Edgars Štelmahers for economy minister. Česlavs Batņa may take the post of education and science minister, while Viesturs Vitovskis may become justice minister. The Ministry of Welfare is expected to be headed by National Alliance leader Ilze Indriksone.

Kulbergs said that at the first stage of its work, the government would begin reorganizing the Ministry of Climate and Energy. Until this process is completed, political oversight of this sector will be exercised by the prime minister. The new cabinet’s stated priorities include economic growth, improving the efficiency of public administration, strengthening security, and speeding up decision-making.

Ainārs Šlesers promised to support the government; however, according to the publication, not all 17 MPs from the Latvia First party are ready to vote for the government.

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