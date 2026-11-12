In Latvia, Cybernews researchers reported a publicly accessible database belonging to telecommunications provider CSCTelecom that contained more than 125 million SMS messages. It included data from Swedbank and SEB banks, the 112 emergency service, medical institutions, airBaltic, and dozens of retail and service companies in the Baltic states.

As LSM English reports, the database covered the period from October 2022 to September 2026 and was updated in real time. According to Cybernews, this could have allowed third parties to see authentication codes, password reset links, and private information before the recipient read the message.

What data the database contained

The database contained the names of CSCTelecom clients, recipients' phone numbers, the full text of SMS messages, and technical metadata. The messages could have included one-time codes, temporary passwords, medical test results, booking information, delivery details with names and addresses, travel dates, and bank transaction notifications.

Cybernews researchers discovered the database on ClickHouse in late September. In September alone, the service sent more than three million SMS messages, according to their data. In addition to Latvia, the incident potentially affects companies and users in Lithuania and Estonia.

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Response from banks and Cert.lv

Latvia's cyber incident response team, Cert.lv, contacted CSCTelecom with a request to conduct an in-depth investigation to establish the circumstances and assess whether there are confirmed signs of a possible leak from the company's infrastructure. The information was also passed to law enforcement agencies.

SEB said it had used CSCTelecom's services on a limited basis, only to send marketing messages about pension funds. The bank said the incident had not affected the security of its systems, sensitive customer data, or funds. Swedbank reported its own investigation, suspended use of the service, and urged customers not to provide passwords, personal data, or authentication codes in response to suspicious calls, emails, or SMS messages.

airBaltic is also checking the possible impact of the incident on customers and urged them to pay close attention to messages demanding that they urgently follow a link, confirm a booking, or provide payment or account details.

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