In Latvia, 15 young people under the influence of alcohol or other psychoactive substances were admitted to the Children’s Hospital during the autumn school holidays. This is twice as many as during the corresponding week last year, although the overall number of such cases at the hospital has been gradually increasing, LSM English reports.

Increase in the number of new patients

Karina Beinerte, head of the Children and Youth Mental Health Centre at the Children’s Hospital, noted that approximately half of those hospitalized were admitted because of overdoses. Alcohol remains the most common cause of intoxication, but young people are increasingly combining different substances, making it harder to predict their effects on the body.

According to her, most of the children admitted to the hospital during this year’s holiday week had not previously been patients at the facility. Last year, almost all those hospitalized during this period, except for one child, had already sought treatment at the hospital and regularly used psychoactive substances.

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Statements by organizations working with young people

Organizations working with children and young people report that cases of alcohol and drug use are being recorded at increasingly younger ages, including among primary school pupils. Gints Jankovskis, head of the Laiks jauniešiem association, said that drug use has become fashionable in certain youth circles, while those who do not want to use drugs can find it difficult to resist peer pressure.

Edijs Klaisis, founder of OPEN Creative Centre, says that children from families with different income levels face the problem. According to him, the youngest distributors of electronic cigarettes and drugs whom he has encountered were eight years old. He also said he had seen closed groups on Snapchat and Telegram where teenagers, he claims, competed in using amphetamine.

Experts and representatives of non-governmental organizations emphasize a lack of funding and unequal access to assistance for young people with addiction. Beinerte noted that addiction treatment and prevention services are not available throughout Latvia, and young people who need help cannot wait for it for months.

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