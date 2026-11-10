14 wounded remain in Krakow hospitals after shooting — RMF24

In Poland’s Krakow, 14 of the 15 people wounded after the shooting at the Main Market Square remain in hospitals. One female patient has already left the medical facility, RMF24 reports, citing the spokesperson for the Lesser Poland Voivode, Maksymilian Kosowski.

According to him, all hospitalized patients are in stable condition. The woman who was discharged was treated at the Gabriel Narutowicz Municipal Specialist Hospital in Krakow.

Condition of the wounded police officers

Two police officers, Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański, sustained serious injuries during a shootout with the attacker. Both have already been brought out of medically induced comas, and treatment is progressing favorably, according to the voivode’s spokesperson.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki visited the wounded law enforcement officers. Head of the National Security Bureau Bartosz Grodecki said that the police officers received Officer’s Crosses of the Order of Polonia Restituta from the president.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coach drivers were among the victims

Four of those wounded were coach drivers working at Krakow’s Main Market Square. The woman discharged from hospital sustained a neck injury, underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments, and returned home.

Three other wounded coach drivers — two women and a man — remain in medical facilities. According to Dorota Litwicka, head of the Krakow Coach Drivers Association, the man sustained two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, underwent surgery, and is in a coma. Another seriously wounded female coach driver sustained a head injury and two chest wounds. Four horses harnessed to carriages were also injured during the attack.

According to the outlet, on Saturday, the 24-year-old attacker drove a car onto the Main Market Square and opened fire with automatic weapons at random people. Six people were killed and another 15 were wounded. The attacker died in hospital on Monday morning.

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