In South Africa’s Limpopo province, police have identified five voting stations as medium-risk sites ahead of the local elections scheduled for November 4. No high-risk stations were identified in the region, TimesLIVE reports.

Election security measures

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers said security measures are intended to protect voters, election officials and electoral materials before, during and after voting. At a briefing in Polokwane, he said force deployments would be determined by intelligence assessments and risk levels.

Police and other security structures are coordinating their work through the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure. The plan provides for increased patrols, intelligence gathering, targeted law enforcement operations and investigations into electoral offences. The South African National Defence Force and the State Security Agency are also taking part in the measures.

Law enforcement officers will guard voting stations and electoral materials and counter intimidation, violence, vandalism and unauthorized possession of dangerous weapons within voting station premises. Scheepers called on political parties, candidates and their supporters to comply with the electoral code of conduct and respect differing political views. He also warned against spreading fake news, unverified information and inflammatory messages on social media, which, he said, could cause panic, violence and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparations for voting

South Africa’s Electoral Commission said that 3,037,387 voters are registered in Limpopo. The province has five districts, 22 municipalities, 568 municipal electoral wards and 3,315 voting districts.

Provincial electoral officer Itumeleng Seanego said that more than 99% of the required electoral staff have been recruited and trained. All batches of ballot papers have already been delivered and are undergoing quality checks. The commission also approved 341,809 special votes, for which voting is scheduled for November 2 and 3.

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs will extend the operating hours of fixed and mobile offices so voters can collect identity documents or receive assistance if they have lost them. Provincial road traffic service officers will escort ballot papers and take part in other election operations.

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