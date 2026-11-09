Trials are underway in Lithuania and Poland against ten people whom prosecutors accuse of preparing and carrying out arson attacks involving postal shipments in several European countries on behalf of the GRU, the Russian military intelligence service of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation. Five defendants have appeared before a court in Lithuania, while another five are on trial in Warsaw, Politico Europe reports.

Among the defendants is 63-year-old Ukrainian citizen Vasyl Kovach, who has lived in Latvia for more than 30 years. According to the Lithuanian investigation, he was involved in transporting packages from Riga to Vilnius containing massage pillows modified to conceal incendiary devices. Kovach denies knowing about the contents of the packages, their purpose, or the involvement of Russian intelligence services.

Fires in Leipzig, Birmingham and near Warsaw

One of the packages caught fire on July 20, 2024, at Leipzig Airport before being loaded onto a DHL cargo plane bound for London. The fire engulfed an air cargo container. According to the publication, the fire did not start on board, probably because the flight was delayed. An expert assessment commissioned by Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office described a deliberate cause of the fire as likely.

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Another package caught fire at a warehouse in Birmingham two days later. Two other shipments were reportedly sent to Poland via the DPD service: one caught fire in a truck near Warsaw on July 21, while Polish investigators seized the other intact.

Recruitment through intermediaries

In a report reviewed by the publication, Lithuania's State Security Department considers the operation an example of the GRU's tactic of recruiting intermediaries and operatives through Telegram. According to the investigation, members of the network received separate assignments and may not have known the full picture of the operation.

According to the investigation materials, one of the likely organizers was former Russian submarine commander Andrei Baburov, Kovach's son's godfather. He is suspected of coordinating the transport of modified massage pillows from Russia through contacts in the Baltic states. Baburov did not respond to a request for comment, and the GRU did not respond to an inquiry relayed through the press service of the Russian authorities. All ten defendants say they did not knowingly work for Russian intelligence and deny terrorism charges.

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