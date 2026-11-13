In Lithuania, the regulated electricity tariff is expected to increase by about 20% from January, to €0.295 per kilowatt-hour. At the same time, households that heat their homes with natural gas may pay up to €32 more per month. This was reported by Baltic News Network.

Gas costs will rise

Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council forecasts that household consumers will pay about 40% more for natural gas in the first half of next year. For those who use gas only for cooking, bills will increase by about one euro, while for households with gas heating, the rise will be more noticeable.

The main reason cited is rising prices on the international market, where the cost of gas has tripled since the beginning of the year. Lithuanian Energy Minister Lukas Savickas said that the open energy market makes the country dependent on events beyond its borders.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

State support for vulnerable consumers

State energy supplier Ignitis purchased half of the natural gas volume needed by the country before prices rose. According to Savickas, without this, bills would have been higher, while heating costs for gas consumers are on average about €20 lower.

Consumers who meet the criteria for assistance will pay four cents less per kilowatt-hour for electricity. The government also promised compensation to households eligible for heating payment support. The new electricity tariffs take into account not only the price of gas but also suppliers’ losses related to the use of solar generation.

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