Researchers at the University of Iowa in the United States found that brain activity in adults with autism spectrum disorder may differ more from person to person than in adults without autism. At the same time, average activity levels across different brain systems were similar in the two groups.

News-Medical reports on the study’s findings. The work was led by Dorit Kleiman and James Traer of the University of Iowa. They analyzed data previously collected at Indiana University and the California Institute of Technology.

Analysis of responses while watching films

Study participants—adults with and without autism spectrum disorder—were shown films of different genres: animation, action films, romantic comedies, and thrillers. Researchers recorded brain activity while they watched.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Using these data, the team trained a computational model to identify links between brain activity and the auditory, visual, and abstract social features of scenes. After training, the model was able to accurately predict activity in different brain systems.

Differences at the individual level

A comparison of group-average results showed no substantial differences in the model-predicted activity of brain systems. However, comparing individual participants with the average values of their own group showed that people with autism spectrum disorder deviated more strongly from the group average.

Greater variability was observed in almost all assessed brain systems, but it was most pronounced in the social brain system. According to the researchers, the findings point to the need to study individual brain responses in greater detail and to identify subgroups of people with autism spectrum disorder. The team plans to determine how, where, and when these differences are linked to individual behavioral characteristics.

Read us on