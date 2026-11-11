Lebanon's René Mouawad Airport in Qleiaat, in the north of the country, will begin regular commercial flights on December 14. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced this after a meeting on preparations for the launch, The National reports.

Bookings and test flights

Passengers will be able to book tickets for flights from the airport starting Sunday. On the same day, authorities are expected to publish the initial flight schedule and a list of routes to be served by the airport.

Test flights are scheduled for November 22, Lebanon's Independence Day and the anniversary of René Mouawad's assassination. Former Lebanese President René Mouawad was killed shortly after his election in 1989. As part of the relaunch, the airport was named in his honor.

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Reducing pressure on Beirut airport

The airport in Qleiaat, located near the border with Syria, was used mainly as a military facility for decades, although it was repeatedly proposed to open it to civil aviation. The Lebanese army joined reconstruction work under a master plan prepared last year.

Nawaf Salam said the airport's launch would create new opportunities for the country's economic and tourism development. In its first year of operation, the airport is expected to handle about 114,000 passengers and partially reduce the burden on Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, which is currently Lebanon's only commercial passenger airport.

Also next summer, low-cost carrier Fly Beirut plans to begin flights in Lebanon with a fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft. In June, the head of Middle East Airlines, the company's owner, said the airline was expected to fly, among other destinations, to Dubai, Istanbul, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam and Düsseldorf.

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