More than one million people in Lebanon are living in conditions of acute food insecurity, the UN and the country’s Ministry of Agriculture warned. Nearly a quarter of the population is at a crisis level of food insecurity or in an even worse situation, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The number of people in crisis may rise

A joint statement by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme and the Lebanese ministry said that by the middle of next year, the number of people facing acute food shortages could rise to 1.15 million. The organizations called for urgent action to ease the situation.

According to the UN definition, this level of food insecurity means that households face malnutrition or can meet only minimum needs through emergency measures, including the sale of assets.

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The most difficult situation is in the south and poor regions

The situation in conflict-affected areas of southern Lebanon, as well as in poor regions in the north and east of the country, is of greatest concern. The UN pointed to limited employment opportunities, depleted household savings, high debt levels, and spending on food, fuel and other essentials that are putting pressure on family budgets.

Lebanon has experienced two wars with neighboring Israel since 2023 and is simultaneously trying to overcome an economic crisis that began in 2019. The country’s authorities estimate the cost of the two wars between Israel and Hezbollah at approximately $27 billion. Beirut is also negotiating financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, but has not yet implemented the reforms required by the institution for the release of funds.

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