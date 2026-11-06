In Lebanon, military investigating judge Ghada Abu Alwan ordered the detention of Ali al-Kurdi and Haitham Amhaz in the case of a truck carrying explosives that was stopped at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint in the east of the country about a month ago. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the decision was made after both men were questioned in the presence of their lawyer, Maan al-Assaad.

Charges against 13 defendants

The proceedings are based on charges brought by Claude Ghanem, the government commissioner at the military court, against the two detainees and 11 other Hezbollah members who remain at large. The alleged offenses include undermining the state's internal security, violating government decisions, possessing weapons and explosives, and forming illegal associations aimed at undermining state authority.

According to the publication's judicial source, Kurdi and Amhaz repeated during questioning the previous testimony they had given to military intelligence. They said they knew neither the destination of the explosives nor the purpose for which they were to be used. The detainees claim that they collected the explosives from Ibrahim Hussein, known as Sajed, in Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley and were to deliver them to Bilal al-Sabbouri, known as Zul Fikar, in the Musharrafieh area in Beirut's southern suburbs.

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Investigation awaits phone data

Judge Abu Alwan is awaiting materials from the preliminary investigation conducted by the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces. In particular, this concerns an analysis of the mobile phones of Kurdi, Amhaz, and his wife, Perina Krishona. Sources following the case believe that these data may contain important information and provide grounds for additional questioning.

Lawyer Maan al-Assaad, who also represents the defendants who remain at large, filed preliminary procedural objections. As a result, their questioning was postponed until November 17. The judge referred the objections to Claude Ghanem for an opinion before making a decision.

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