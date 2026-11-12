Lebanon’s Environment Minister Tamara El-Zein said that from October 2023 to September 2026, the country lost 16,000 hectares of forests as a result of military actions. According to her, this figure is more than ten times higher than the typical annual loss of tree cover, which amounts to about 1,500 hectares.

As The National reports, El-Zein linked the environmental losses to Israeli operations in Lebanon. She claims that forests were burned by phosphorus munitions or conventional munitions, while uprooting trees and treating certain areas in the country’s south with glyphosate caused additional damage.

Threat to climate goals

The minister stressed that the destruction of forests complicates Lebanon’s ability to meet its climate commitments, since forest cover absorbs carbon. She also said that the presence of the Israeli army in part of southern Lebanon hampers monitoring and restoration of damaged areas.

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Lebanon is a party to the Paris Climate Agreement and plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Under its nationally determined contribution, the country intends to reduce emissions by at least 22% by 2035 and generate a quarter of its electricity from renewable sources.

Lack of funds for recovery

According to El-Zein’s estimate, the national climate change adaptation plan through 2035 requires $11 billion. At the same time, she estimated damage and losses from the conflict since 2023 at more than $20 billion. The minister believes reconstruction can be combined with climate-resilient solutions, but additional investment is needed for this.

According to the UN, more than 300,000 people in Lebanon remained displaced at the end of October. The conflict also resulted in approximately 26 million tonnes of rubble. Lebanon’s delegation at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, plans to raise the issue of accelerated access to climate financing for countries affected by war.

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