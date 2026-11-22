An ammunition depot exploded at a naval base in the eastern Libyan port city of Benghazi on the morning of November 22. A fire broke out at the military facility after the explosion.

Emergency services arrived at the scene

As Anadolu Agency reports, Benghazi Civil Defense announced the incident. Its statement was broadcast by the local television channel Al-Masar TV. The service said that emergency response teams were dispatched to the military facility after the explosion to contain the fire.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Benghazi Civil Defense said it is working to deal with the consequences of the explosion at the ammunition depot located at the naval base. The service provided no other details about the incident.

Residents urged not to gather nearby

Civil Defense urged residents not to gather near the base until the fire is fully under control. The service also assured that there are no grounds for concern. Authorities have not yet reported what caused the explosion, whether there were any casualties, or what damage the naval base sustained.

Read us on